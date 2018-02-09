Birth of baby octopus caught on video at Virginia aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WSVN) — An aquarium in Virginia captured video showing the birth of a baby octopus as it hatched from its egg.

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center said their Caribbean Reef Octopus laid the eggs about two to three months ago.

Staff recorded video as one of the eggs hatched, showing the tiny octopus emerging and quickly changing color.

“Octopuses have chromatophores that change color allowing them to camouflage themselves. It appears that the sudden stimulation of hatching caused them to fire off,” the aquarium explained.

The video showed just one of the births, but the aquarium said 15 eggs have hatched so far, and there are more eggs that have not hatched yet.

“While we are cautiously optimistic, it is common for octopuses to lay over one hundred eggs in its clutch to ensure at least one makes it to adulthood,” staff said.

