(WSVN) - Opill is making history in reproductive health care access.

The birth control medication hit the shelves at various Walgreens locations this week, marking the first time women can purchase it without a prescription.

The pill can also be purchased online from Amazon, CVS or the Opill website.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.