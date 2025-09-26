BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WTVM) — Did you know the person recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest natural beard locks of a living person lives in Birmingham?

Rudolf Martino has beard locks measuring 3 feet, 6 inches. His beard is still growing after more than 10 years.

“It takes two to three days to dry. It takes about 30 minutes to an hour to wash it thoroughly,” Martino said. “Every day I kind of just put moisturizer in it, but when it’s time to shampoo it, I have certain shampoos and conditioners that I use.”

Martino said growing his beard has become part of a spiritual commitment, and winning the record signifies acceptance for his unique look and beliefs.

“Being an African-American, there’s stereotypes about locked hair,” he said. “For me personally, I was able to bring my own distinctive look and beliefs into the world and be accepted. It means a lot to me that I don’t have to change who I am to be accepted.”

He achieved the recognition on August 4, 2025.

