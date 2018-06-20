Billboard telling liberals to leave Texas goes viral

A photo of a billboard in Texas is getting attention online for its controversial message urging “liberals” to leave the state.

Kyle Mccallie, who lives in Fritch, Texas, took a photo of the billboard during his commute, he told USA Today. He says the sign is located on Interstate 40 near the town of Vega, about 35 miles from the New Mexico border.

“Liberals please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS,” the sign reads.

It is unclear who paid for the billboard. Burkett Media, the Austin-based advertising company listed at the bottom of the sign, says they are not affiliated with the billboard’s content.

Mccallie’s photo has quickly spread on social media, getting over 15,000 shares in less than a day. But while he’s received plenty of praise for the photo, Mccallie says he’s also gotten threatening messages as a result.

