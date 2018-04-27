Bikers block busy street to help elderly woman cross the road

MESA, Ariz. (WSVN) — A group of bikers in Arizona stepped in to help an elderly woman in need.

Eduardo Plascencia, Patrick Patterson and Damon Pruitt were out riding their bikes when they spotted the woman standing in the middle of a busy intersection, unable to cross to the sidewalk.

Patterson’s helmet camera showed the woman struggling to make it across the road as cars zoomed by her.

“Not a single car stopped to let her cross so we turned around instantly and helped her cross. She was so scared,” Plascencia wrote, posting Patterson’s video on Facebook.

The motorcyclists pulled a U-turn, going back to the intersection to make sure she got across safely. They blocked the road with their bikes until she made it back onto the sidewalk.

Patterson said they only wanted to do what was right, and show that chivalry is not dead.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.