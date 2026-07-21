BIG BEAR, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A member of the beloved Big Bear bald eagle family was rescued by wildlife officials after it was involved in a fight, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

In a news release, LA County Parks officials said that the San Dimas Raptor Rescue team was dispatched to rescue an eagle at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. They made the more-than-two-hour trip to Big Bear and located the injured eagle, which was being monitored by San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel from Fire Station 96.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the local nonprofit wildlife organization behind the famous Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, says that an adult bald eagle was observed on the ground near Dana Point Park late Friday night near Dana Point Park, where it was also observed the prior day as well.

“Later, that eagle was seen in a short ground altercation with two other subadult eagles,” FOBBV officials said in a social media post. “Cell phone video confirmed that the adult was able to fend off the other eagles by turning over and using its talons, but was unable to fly away.”

After it was rescued, the eagle was taken to a rehabilitation facility that specializes in eagle care. LA County Parks officials shared a video that showed some steps of the rescue.

“The adult eagle that we picked up was sick, very sick,” said a San Dimas Raptor Rescue official. “There were no physical injuries, so we were able to do a quick assessment; look at her wings and stuff like that. There was nothing obvious, but she was very skinny and underweight.”

The bird’s identity was initially unclear at the time of rescue, but FOBBV said that Jackie has not been seen on their 24/7 eagle nest cameras for several days. They said that Jackie, the so-called matriarch of Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle family, is not banded. They also noted that they’re unsure how many other bad eagles could be visiting the area at the time.

Later Sunday, they said that after reviewing photos and videos from the public and the rehabilitation center, the rescued eagle is “likely Jackie.”

“She is in the best place it can be and getting the care she needs,” said FOBBV’s statement.

LA County Parks’ release said that they have been in communication with FOBBV regarding the eagle’s rescue and that she is currently being cared for at a facility in Ojai.

Parks officials asked that the public refrain from contacting San Dimas Raptor Rescue for information or updates, as they would be shared by the appropriate organizations. Because bald eagles are a federally protected species, they require specialized rehabilitation permits that are issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and while the San Dimas Raptor Rescue can provide critical rescue services, bald eagles must be cared for by facilities that have “specific eagle rehabilitation authorization and expertise.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.