Biden’s adopted dog Major to get virtual ‘indoguration’

(WSVN) - President-elect Joe Biden will not be the only one getting some fanfare when he enters the White House this month.

His rescue dog Major will also be honored with his own virtual “indoguration.”

The Delaware Humane Association and Pumpkin Pet Insurance have teamed up to host the virtual ceremony in honor of the nation’s first shelter dog to make his way to the White House.

The indoguration is scheduled for Jan. 17, three days before Biden’s inauguration.

A $10 minimum donation is required to join the Zoom event and all of the proceeds will go to the Delaware Humane Association.

