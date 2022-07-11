(WSVN) - The father of a Parkland school shooting victim was escorted out from the south lawn of the White House after interrupting President Joe Biden’s speech.

The president was marking the passage of the Gun Violence Prevention Bill when a call for more action came from the crowd. A father turned gun control activist interrupted the president’s remarks.

President Joe Biden had invited families of gun violence, including many Parkland parents, to the White House, Monday, in celebration of the passing of the Safer Communities Act addressing gun violence.

“Yes, there’s a right to bear arms, but we also have a right to live freely without fear for our lives,” said Biden.

Parkland father Manuel Oliver was among many parents invited to celebrate but says it’s far from it.

“We don’t have many things to celebrate about it, not even this one,” said Oliver.

Oliver made sure his thoughts were heard at the occasion.

“Let him talk, let him talk,” said Biden.

Oliver was ultimately escorted out but spoke with 7News afterwards.

“Gun violence is hitting us every single moment,” said Oliver. “We cannot try to fix it in one day or pretend that we’re all happy, and we’re all clapping because we all agree, no, no.”

Other families also pushed for more to be done.

“There’s more people being shot and killed everywhere in the United States, and I know there’s more we can do to prevent gun violence,” said the aunt of Alex Schachter, Gail Schwartz.

Some Parkland parents said the bill is a step in the right direction.

“Now that it’s passed, thought we’re positive this bill will save lives,” said Gina Montalto’s father, Tony Montalto.

“To have something that will save lives immediately is a great first step,” said Debbie Hixon, Chris Hixon’s widow.

The bi-partisan bill includes millions of dollars for mental health and school safety, it also makes changes to procedures for 18- to 21-year-olds to buy firearms, as well as bans convicted domestic violence offenders from buying a gun.

“Yes, this law is going to save lives, but it will not solve our crisis,” said Pulse shooting survivor Brandon Wolf.

Outside the White House, several families and survivors of gun violence called on the president to do more to address the nation’s gun violence crisis.

“It would be nice, as a father of a victim, to see that everyone is concerned and starting by the leader of the nation,” said Oliver.

What many are asking is for the president to create a national office for gun violence prevention.

The new law is the most significant law since the 10-year ban on assault weapons in 1994.

