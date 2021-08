(WSVN) - Amid the civil unrest sparked by the assassination of Haiti’s president, the Biden administration is extending protection for Haitian nationals.

Migrants who can prove they entered the U.S. on or before July 29 will be allowed to stay and work legally through Feb. 3, 2023.

The new guidelines means more than 150,000 Haitians won’t be deported.

