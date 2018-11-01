Best job ever: get paid $100 per hour to pet puppies

FORT WORTH, Texas (WSVN) — A dog-friendly restaurant in Texas is hiring for what may very well be every animal lover’s dream job: they are looking for a “puptern” who will get PAID to pet puppies!

Mutts Canine Cantina is a Dallas-based restaurant that also has a dog park. With a second location set to open in Fort Worth, the company says it is looking to hire someone to pet puppies — and get paid $100 an hour to do it!

The restaurant says interested applicants should take photos or videos that showcase their “puppy-petting skills” for a chance at the dream job.

“Creativity is encouraged — tell us why you’re the best fit for the position in your caption!” they wrote.

To apply, post a picture of video to Instagram before Nov. 12 with #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina. Make sure your Instagram account is set to public!

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.