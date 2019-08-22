Best friends of 50 years share $2 million lottery win

Two women who have been best friends for over half a decade have just won the lottery together.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, Susan Hook and Martha McCallum have been best friends for over 50 years. The pair have been by each other’s sides through everything, including the deaths of their husbands.

Lottery officials said the pair decided to purchase a lottery ticket together, and they soon learned that the ticket was a winner for $2 million.

“I was on my coffee break and decided to check the ticket,” McCallum said. “I thought, ‘What do all the zeros mean?’ And I went back to work, believe it or not.”

The win also comes at a time that is usually difficult for the friends.

“Yesterday was the anniversary of my husband’s passing, and it is quite something to know that we became millionaires on that day. I dread that day every year,” Hook said.

Hook and McCallum plan to continue living together, and are excited about what this win will bring to their lives. They said they plan to fulfill lifelong travel dreams and to make their lives “comfortable but not flashy.”

