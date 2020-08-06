Best friends, married for 35 years, die from coronavirus just 11 days apart

(CNN) — Keith and Gwendolyn Robinson, of California, were just like Noah and Allie from the famous Nicholas Sparks romance novel-turned-movie “The Notebook,” according to their son.

The only difference is they didn’t pass away in the same while bed holding hands, Delon Adams told CNN, referring to the last few minutes of the 2004 romantic drama. The Robinsons, who were married 35 years, died 11 days apart after battling coronavirus.

The couple, of Vallejo, California, were best friends who met in high school, Adams said. They were avid Bay Area sports fans, were near and dear to their community and loved to kiss.

Adams said his parents did everything together, and their bond rubbed off on everyone they were around.

“This is a true love bird story,” Adams said. “They showed me how to care, how to love.”

Keith, 62, a truck driver for UPS, developed minor coronavirus symptoms first. Being diabetic, he thought it was just the disease messing with him.

A week later, Gwendolyn, 60, came down with symptoms, but hers were far worse than her husband’s, Adams said. She was sent home from work where she was a donation director for a veteran’s home. Even worse, she had asthma and had been struggling with MDS, a type blood cancer, for over a year and was due for chemo.

“The following day, my sister, said “Mom, I think we should take you in.” And that was the last time we physically touched her or saw her,” Adams said.

The couple was admitted to the hospital just two days apart, with Keith going in on July 12 and Gwendolyn on July 14.

Four days later, on July 18, Gwendolyn passed while saying goodbye to her grandchildren and Adams through FaceTime.

Adams said that his dad continued his stay in the hospital fighting the virus, but it was a roller coaster of good and bad days.

“They always seemed to get it under control, but on July 29, it went downhill,” Adams said.

Keith started having kidney trouble, and the doctor’s wanted to start dialysis, but Adams said the doctor didn’t make it in time, and his dad stopped breathing.

The Robinsons left behind their four children and ten grandchildren.

“This is rough,” Adams said. “It’s one thing to know you are going to lose your parents eventually — but to know that you just saw them last week…and you never see them again, it’s a shock.”

The funeral will be held in Vallejo on August 12. The family set up a GoFundMe Page to help cover the cost of the funeral expenses.

