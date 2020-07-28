Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving

The list of retailers closing their doors on Thanksgiving day now includes Best Buy.

The company announced in a blog post that they would not open their stores on the holiday, on Nov. 26.

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected,” Best Buy wrote. “And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too.”

Best Buy said they are “enhancing” the way they fulfill orders, including offering more convenient pickup options at stores and ensuring online orders arrive on time.

Best Buy now joins Target and Walmart in losing their stores on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.