Ben & Jerry’s looking to produce CBD-infused ice cream ‘as soon as it’s legalized’

(WSVN) - Ben & Jerry’s is hoping to get a new line of ice cream in stores the moment the federal government gives the thumbs up.

“We are committed to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to your freezer as soon as it’s legalized at the federal level,” the ice cream company said in a press release.

The Food and Drug Administration prohibits the addition CBD or cannabidiol to foods and beverages on the federal level. However, Ben & Jerry’s said they have submitted a comment in support of legalization to a public hearing regarding the matter scheduled for May 31.

Ben & Jerry’s said that while they want to release CBD-infused ice cream, they want to do something more as well.

“We want to use sustainably-sourced CBD from our home state of Vermont,” the company said.

Ben & Jerry’s is also urging customers to voice their support for the legalization of CBD foods and beverages and contact the FDA during their open comment window, which lasts until July 2.

