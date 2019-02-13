Ben & Jerry’s announces 2 new flavors of vegan ice cream

(WSVN) - Ben & Jerry’s announced on Tuesday that they have added two new flavors to their non-dairy ice cream collection.
Fans of the popular ice cream brand can now enjoy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Caramel Cluster flavored ice cream made with almond milk.
The vegan line from the brand has nine other flavors including Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chunky Monkey and Peanut Butter Half Baked.
Ice cream lovers can find the new flavors in grocery stores nationwide.
