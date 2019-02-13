Ben & Jerry’s announces 2 new flavors of vegan ice cream

(WSVN) - Ben & Jerry’s announced on Tuesday that they have added two new flavors to their non-dairy ice cream collection.

Fans of the popular ice cream brand can now enjoy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Caramel Cluster flavored ice cream made with almond milk.

Fans have been asking for a #vegan version of our classic cookie dough flavor for ages, and we've finally gotten the recipe just exactly perfect. Coming soon to a freezer near you! Flavor details here >> https://t.co/Qkm5Pa2pXF #YearOfTheDough pic.twitter.com/xaG2XmSAvM — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) February 12, 2019

The vegan line from the brand has nine other flavors including Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chunky Monkey and Peanut Butter Half Baked.

Ice cream lovers can find the new flavors in grocery stores nationwide.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.