Belgium doctors say parents with children on vegan diets should be prosecuted

(WSVN) - Going vegan is seen as a healthy eating lifestyle without meat and diary products.

Now, controversial vegan diets for children are being condemned by doctors.

A few Belgium researchers believe that parents who place their children on those diets should be prosecuted.

Their defense is that animal fats and amino acids found in meat and dairy are necessary for children to develop.

They believe without those factors, it can lead to health problems.

