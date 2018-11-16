Bei Bei the panda tumbles in first snowfall of the season

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Bei Bei the panda celebrated the first snow fall of the season by tumbling around at the Smithsonian National Zoo, Thursday.

Bei Bei is the zoo’s youngest panda at just 3 years old.

He spent the day rolling down the snow covered hills and climbing trees.

According to the zoo, giant pandas are the most active in cold weather and enjoy rolling and tumbling in the snow.

