Bed Bath & Beyond closes 40 stores across nation

(WSVN) - Forty Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing their doors for good in 2020.

According to USA Today, the 40 stores are located in 19 states, including Florida, and Washington D.C.

The Tampa store located at 12803 Citrus Plaza Drive will be closing.

Some of the stores have already closed, and the rest are expected to shut their doors within the first six months of the year.

The home goods retailer stated the stores have not met the company’s standards expected by customers.

