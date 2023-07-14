LAKE LANIER, Georgia (WANF) — A beaver that was killed after biting a young girl at Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies, Hall County officials told Atlanta News First.

The beaver reportedly bit the girl Saturday, at which point it was killed by the girl’s father. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was contacted about the incident and the investigation was turned over to the Hall County Animal Control.

Georgia DNR said there was no evidence of baby beavers in the area.

Two people also recently came into contact with a rabid beaver in the Sardis area of Gainesville, according to the Facebook post. The beaver was then shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in Decatur.

Officials are posting positive alert signs in the area where the beaver was found.

