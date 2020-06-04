Barr: DOJ and FBI to investigate possible civil rights violations in death of George Floyd

(WSVN) - United States Attorney General William Barr announced the Department of Justice and the FBI will investigate possible civil rights violations in the death of George Floyd.

Barr spoke about the parallel investigations at a media conference on Thursday afternoon.

“As we typically do in cases such as this, the Department of Justice and the FBI is conducting a parallel and independent investigation into possible violations of federal civil rights laws,” said Barr. “The president has directed me to spare no effort.”

The attorney general also said he will be looking into violence at the nationwide protests, saying that Antifa and other terrorist organizations have been responsible for the violence.

