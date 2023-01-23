(WSVN) - Barilla is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a chance to win a trip to Italy.

The world’s largest pasta producer wants couples to enter to win an all-expenses-paid vacation to the pasta-filled country.

The food company has also introduced a limited edition pasta shape in time for the holiday.

Winners of the competition will tour the cities of Florence and Parma.

All couples have to do is fill out this submission form and share how Barilla pasta “brings them closer to their loved ones.”

Don’t wait up too long, the company is accepting forms until Feb. 1.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.