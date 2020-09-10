Barbie adds new doll to Dia de los Muertos collection

Barbie has announced a new doll honoring the Day of the Dead.

The doll is part of a collection inspired by Día de los Muertos, a Mexican holiday honoring the lives of those who have passed away.

Barbie celebrates the time-honored tradition of #DiaDeMuertos with a new collectible doll honoring the symbols and rituals of the holiday. https://t.co/xHEXkYiPJa pic.twitter.com/FvKA0OCIBz — Barbie (@Barbie) September 2, 2020

The doll features a lace embroidered dress and Calavera face paint, along with a crown made of roses and marigolds.

The doll joins the 2019 model, which was dressed in a black gown with colorful accents.

The doll sells for $75 and is available at Walmart, Target and Amazon. All three retailers are currently out of stock, but buyers can get notifications for when the dolls will be available.

