Bald eagle shot and killed, dumped in bucket by dirt road in Maine

DAY BLOCK TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — A bald eagle has been found on a Maine dirt road shot and killed and stored in a bucket.

Game wardens say a woman picking up bottles along the road found it Monday and alerted authorities. Officials say they believe the eagle was shot several weeks ago. An X-ray showed dozens of shotgun pellets in the bird’s body.

It’s illegal to kill bald eagles. The U.S. Wildlife Service is offering a $2,500 for those who provide information leading to a conviction under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Maine wardens are also offering $1,000.

The eagle was found on Chain Lake Boulevard in Day Block Township, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Bangor.

