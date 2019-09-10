Bahamians endure lines to send supplies to Hurricane Dorian survivors

NASSAU, Bahamas (WSVN) — People have been waiting in long lines on the docks of Potters Key in Nassau to send aid and essential supplies to their loved ones affected by Hurricane Dorian in Grand Bahama via cargo ship.

Irv Rolle is sending his loved ones “canned goods, waters, deodorants and stuff like that.”

“Baby items, water, canned goods” are top items in Sandra Gibson’s care package to her friends and family.

Elevise Manning will be sending “groceries and clothing.”

In order for their supplies to be shipped out, people have to stand in one line to tell officials exactly what they’re sending. Then they have to pay for dropping off the supplies, some of which are packed in plastic containers wrapped in tape, for shipment in a second line.

Most of the packages have names written on the boxes in Sharpies.

One person said some boxes only contain clothing because survivors are one week removed from Hurricane Dorian and are still trying to escape the devastation the storm wreaked on the islands, often relying on private planes or boats.

Hundreds of people who got sick or injured during and after the storm have been rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

“We’re looking at approximately 100 miles from the nearest field source to get up there originally by the beginning of the week with quite a few people that need help,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Justin Pacheco.

In many communities across the Bahamas, the horror of Hurricane Dorian remains under their feet, beneath the debris.

