NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WSVN) — Bahamian authorities intercepted a boat carrying over 260 Haitian immigrants near the country’s southernmost point on Sunday.

According to The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the group consisted of 218 men, 39 women and 11 boys.

The vessel was destroyed and the migrants were processed by immigration authorities in the Bahamas.

