Bahamas nixes US travel ban, implements 14-day quarantine for visitors

NASSAU, Bahamas (WSVN) — Government officials in the Bahamas have reversed course on closing their borders to U.S. travelers, but visitors are expected to quarantine upon arrival for two weeks.

In a statement issued Saturday, Bahamian officials said the change came in order to create a uniform standard for visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said visitors are required to quarantine in a government facility for 14 days.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for American Airlines said it is planning to resume flights to the Bahamas in September, and the government’s reversal will not change that.

