Bahamas islands devastated by Dorian brace for new storm threat

ELBOW CAY, Bahamas (WSVN) — Bahamian residents living where Hurricane Dorian devastated the area earlier this month are now bracing for a new storm system that’s expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm, as it moves through the region.

As cleanup efforts are still underway, those in Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands are sitting and waiting to see how much rain and gusty winds they will face over the weekend.

Troy Pritchard of Elbow Cay spoke with 7News about the damage left behind from the Category 5 storm.

“It looks like a nuclear bomb went off,” he said.

Ask those who lived through Dorian, and you’ll get a similar answer as to what comes next.

“What’s the future? Well, I don’t know where I stand right now, but I’m hoping on rebuilding,” Mary Glinton said.

On Thursday, the National Hurricane Center labeled a nearby disturbance with a high chance of forming “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.”

It’s slow moving just like Dorian but far more weaker with just 30 miles per hour maximum sustained winds.

Forecasters said there’s a good chance it will become a tropical depression or a tropical storm sometime Friday as it moves northwest.

FRIDAY 11AM Forecast track has shifted East and now keeps ALL of South Florida outside of the cone. Potential Storm #9 still forecast to be a tropical storm by tomorrow. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/tEWd1YyGUZ — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 13, 2019

Tropical storm warnings are already in place for the northwestern Bahamas.

“We’ve been focusing on drying houses and trying to get people more independent,” Pritchard said.

Rounds of downpours and gusty winds are in the forecast for an area that has seen intense storm surge, flooding and devastating winds.

“It’s already destroyed,” Pritchard said. “There’s already gonna be mold, already gonna be gutted, so you just gotta throw your hands in the air at this point.”

The main concern for residents are the homes that had their roofs damaged by Dorian.

“It’s been mentally challenging, especially by the fourth or fifth day. We have been in survival mode and everyone is hanging together,” Pritchard continued.

Through all the devastation, there is some hope.

Electricity has already returned to Freeport as workers continue to restore power lines.

At least 1,300 people are listed as missing, though government officials have noted people who evacuated and those in shelters haven’t been accounted for.

By comparison, the initial list of missing people had around 2,500 names.

“I have family in Abaco that I haven’t heard from to know if they’re dead or alive,” said Lashay Cartwright, a survivor of the hurricane. “We’re hoping for the best.”

