Bahamas ban on travelers from the US goes into effect Wednesday

(WSVN) - Starting Wednesday, most U.S. travel to the Bahamas has officially been banned as cases in the states continue to climb.

Any plans to take a trip to the Bahamas might have to be put on hold, at least for now.

The country has closed its borders to travelers from the United States, including sea ports.

The travel restriction came straight from the prime minister over data of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis wrote, “Our current situation demands decisive action, if we are to avoid being overrun and defeated by this virus. We cannot allow our hospitals to be overrun. Many priorities must be balanced, be they health, social and economic. Chief amongst these though is the health.”

Bahamas Air stopped all outgoing flights to the U.S. on Sunday — the same day the order was announced.

The country will still allow travelers who are flying in from the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada.

Officials are also requiring travelers coming into the country to have a negative test result from an accredited lab.

Meanwhile, the Bahamian government announced on Tuesday that the island, Grand Bahama, will be under a two-week lockdown after having a wave of new infections.

Grand Bahama now has the largest number of recorded cases in the Bahamas.

The lockdown will go into effect Thursday and will last until Aug 7.

