Bahamas announces travel restrictions to US, Grand Bahama curfew and other closures

NASSAU, Bahamas (WSVN) — The Bahamian government said its national airline has ceased all outgoing flights to the United States, as the island nation prepares to enforce additional travel and safety restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement about Bahamasair flights, effective immediately, is part of an extensive list of restrictions posted to the web page of the office of Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, Sunday night.

Officials said, “International commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers will not be permitted to enter our borders, except for commercial flights from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.”

Officials added that “international and domestic borders will be closed to all incoming and outgoing flights and sea vessels to and from Grand Bahama, except for emergencies and to transport essential services and goods.”

These restrictions are set to go into effect Wednesday at midnight.

In addition, officials said, any passenger returning to the Bahamas must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Officials said outgoing commercial flights for visitors scheduled to leave after Wednesday will be permitted.

Officials also announced the closure of public and private beaches and parks on New Providence, Paradise Island, Rose Island, Athol Island and surrounding cays until further notice. This restriction is set to go into effect Monday at 5 a.m.

Officials confirmed restaurants at Arawak Cay and Potter’s Cay will also be required to close, effective Monday.

In terms of the new curfew, officials said, it will apply to Grand Bahama and will extend from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday night.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

