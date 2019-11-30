Bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products recalled in four states

Blue Grass Quality Meats is recalling 121,083 pounds of bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products because they contain soy, an allergen that's not declared on the product labels, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The bacon and turkey breast items — all Cajun style — were produced on various dates between October 29, 2018 and November 19, 2019. The labels of recalled items can be found here.

They have a number “P-7417” or “EST. 7417” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, where the turkey products may have been offered as retail-sliced deli product.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

Retailers who’ve obtained the products should not sell them and consumers are urged not to eat them.

