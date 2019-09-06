Bacardi donates $1 Million to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief

(WSVN) - Bacardi has committed to donating $1 million to disaster relief and recovery efforts for the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian’s devastating impact.

The family-owned company made the announcement on Thursday, saying they will work the Bahamian government and non-profit partners to ensure the cash donation provides immediate and long-term assistance to the island nation.

Bacardi has also organized an employee drive to donate items for those in need in the Bahamas.

The company moved to the Bahamas in the early 1960s after the revolutionary Cuban government confiscated their assets, a Bacardi official said.

“We have never forgotten the incredible kindness of the Bahamian people and the important role they played in the history of our company,” said Facundo Bacardi, Chairman of Bacardi Limited. “We hope in a small way to contribute to the rebuilding of this great country in the face of this tragedy just as the Bahamas helped Bacardi rebuild nearly 60 years ago.”

Although there are no Bacardi factories in the Bahamas today, the rum was produced in the islands for nearly 50 years.

In 2017, the company donated $3 million to relief efforts for Hurricane Maria and Irma as well as the earthquakes in Mexico.

