‘Baby Trump’ balloons are coming to New Jersey after flying in the United Kingdom

(CNN) — Activists in New Jersey are bringing “Baby Trump” blimps to the United States after seeing the diaper-clad balloon’s scene-stealing appearances during protests against President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom.

They plan to fly the 20-foot tall caricature near the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the President spends many summer weekends.

Jim Girvan, one of the organizers, told CNN that they’ve gotten permission from UK activists to make their own balloons from the original creators’ patterns and molds.

Their GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $17,000 — more than triple their original goal — in three days and Girvan says the money is still pouring in.

They’re now planning to buy three balloons, so they can appear at protests and events all over the US.

Girvan is also the organizer of the People’s Motorcade, which holds protests outside of Trump National every Saturday, except during the winter. He says they’ve developed a good relationship with Bedminster police.

“We’re comfortable that we’re going to have the opportunity to fly the balloon in relatively close proximity to his golf club while he’s here,” Girvan said.

He said he doesn’t think there are any local ordinances against flying the blimp, but they will check with officials to make sure they don’t break any rules.

The balloon first flew in London’s Parliament Square during the Friday the 13th protests against Trump’s visit. It also appeared in Edinburgh while the President played golf at his resort in southwestern Scotland.

Girvan said they are still working with the creators and manufacturers to finalize their order. Once that’s done, it will take two to four weeks to get the finished balloons.

