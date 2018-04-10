Baby squirrel gets cast on broken leg after falling out of tree

(WSVN) - A windstorm in western New York state left many residents without power last week, and also left one baby squirrel with a broken front leg.

The cries of the tiny injured animal were heard by a woman who took it to the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville. Carers at the Center then took the squirrel to be treated by Catskill Veterinary Services.

A post featuring the squirrel from the Orphaned Wildlife Center reveals just how lucky she is to have been discovered.

It reads: “A very kind woman heard a tree crash in the woods while working at a horse farm. She kept hearing crying sounds …so after she was done with her chores she went to investigate and found two tiny baby squirrels. They had been in a nest in the tree and now we’re lying helpless on the ground, cold and upset, no mom in sight. She scooped them up and called us.”

The Orphaned Wildlife Center has since named the squirrel Katarina.

