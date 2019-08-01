Baby sleeper recalled due to potential of suffocation

(WSVN) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for inclined sleepers due to safety concerns.

The recall was issued on Wednesday for the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet and Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet.

Safety concerns were raised after infants using similar inclined sleep products have died after rolling onto their stomach or side while unrestrained.

The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet has a model number of BT055CSY while the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet has a model number of BT071DHS.

The products were sold nationwide from Nov. 2014 to Feb. 2017 at popular retail stores including Kmart, Target, Ross and Marshall’s.

Customers who have the sleepers are advised to stop using them and contact Dorel for a $60 refund voucher by either calling the company toll-free at 877-657-9546 or textting them at 812-373-6673 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

