PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WSVN) — A baby monitor captured the scary moments a tree fell onto a Louisiana home, sending debris flying inside an infant’s room..

Courtney Buchholtz shared the video to Facebook showing her son Cannon sleeping in his crib, when suddenly, a tree knocked down by a storm falls through the roof of the home, sending debris and insulation from the ceiling falling into the crib.

Buchholtz is then seen running into the room and grabbing her crying son and running to safety.

Luckily, the entire family is okay, and while they were shaken up, Buchholtz and her husband say that they are grateful that Cannon wasn’t hurt.

The family is currently staying with relatives, as their home is unliveable for now.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.