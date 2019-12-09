Baby goes viral for angry newborn photos

GAHANNA, Ohio (WSVN) — A newborn baby girl has gone viral for photos where she appears to be glaring at the camera.

At just 3 weeks old, Baby Luna was already fed up, or at least that’s what it looks like in her newborn photos.

Photographer Justine Tuhy shared photos showing what appears to be Luna glaring at the camera.

“She wasn’t impressed with this whole newborn photo session thing so she wanted to be awake and watch my every move!” Tuhy said in the Instagram post.

Despite Luna’s appearance, Tuhy said she was “just very relaxed and chill.”

“I knew in the moment of capturing the photos that her personality was shining throughout,” Tuhy told Fox 13. “She did all the amazing work with her adorable facial expressions.”

Luna’s mother, Lori Musa, said she was aware of her daughter’s mean mugging face a lot, but she was not prepared for her “trying to take over the world” photo.

“My husband plans on embarrassing her with them later. But I don’t know, the girl appears to have plans for the world,” said Musa.

