(WSVN) - A brand of baby formula is being recalled due to possible contamination with deadly bacteria.

The brand Byheart recalled five batches of its infant formula after samples from a manufacturing facility tested positive for bacteria.

Microorganisms found in the product could cause deadly infections such as sepsis or meningitis.

Affected products include Byheart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula.

This comes amidst an already critical nationwide formula shortage.

To learn more about the recall, visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.