Baby defies odds after waking up from 5-day coma, smiles at dad

A baby boy defied the odds after going into a coma after a medical emergency.

At just 14 weeks old, little Michael Labuschagne stopped breathing and suffered a cardiac arrest, his family said.

“Words cannot begin to describe the pain we felt in that moment,” read a post on Michael’s GoFundMe page.

Paramedics were able to revive Michael and he was rushed to the hospital where he was put into a medically-induced coma.

Michael’s parents, Emma and Stuart Labuschagne, said they were told that even if he pulled through the coma, it was likely that he would not be the same baby. The family said after five days, Michael was weaned off the medication and he started to wake up.

“The first thing he did when he opened his beautiful brown eyes was smile at his daddy,” the family said.

“He beat the odds and woke up with no signs of brain damage,” the family said in a video detailing his journey.

However, Michael isn’t out of the woods yet. The Labuschagnes said he was diagnosed with cardiac fibroma, which is a tumor that was located in the left chamber of his heart.

“This is so rare that only a handful of patients have ever been diagnosed with this is in the UK,” the family said.

The Labuschagnes are now raising money to take Michael over to Boston Children’s Hospital where surgeons can safely remove the tumor.

“My baby needs this operation to have a chance at living a normal life,” the family wrote. “He currently has an internal pacemaker and defibrillator, but this has caused physical development delay and is currently at max threshold, which means it is not working as effectively as it should. The dream is to get him to Boston as soon as we can. Every day we worry if it will be our last with Michael. Please help us to get his tumour removed.”

To donate to Michael’s GoFundMe, click here.

