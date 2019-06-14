Baby cut from womb of murdered Chicago teen dies after weeks on life support

(WSVN) - A baby has died weeks after he was cut from the womb of a murdered Chicago teenager.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s baby boy Yovani Yadiel Lopez died at 5 a.m. Friday, a family spokesperson told FOX 32.

Yovani had been on life support for several weeks after his condition started deteriorating.

Three people were charged in the case after, prosecutors say, a mother planned for months to acquire a newborn before she and her daughter allegedly strangled Ochoa-Lopez and cut her baby from her womb with a butcher’s knife.

Ochoa-Lopez’s body was found in a garbage bin in the backyard of a home about four miles from her own home.

The 19-year-old had been in the area after being lured to a home in an effort to get free baby clothing she was offered.

The suspects were identified as Clarisa Figueroa, Desiree Figueroa and Piotr Bobak.

Bobak was charged with concealment of a homicide.

