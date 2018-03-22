Baby Clydesdale becomes newest resident of Budweiser’s ranch

BOONVILLE, Mo. (WSVN) — The Budweiser Clydesdales have welcomed the newest member of their family with the birth of a new colt.

More than 70 Clydesdales reside at Warm Springs Ranch, a 300-acre facility in Boonville, Missouri.

“This is where they’re born,” said John Soto, the breeding farm supervisor. “This is the starting place of the Budweiser Clydesdales.”

Their newest arrival was born Sunday night. Just 18 hours later, the still-unnamed colt stands 3.5-feet tall and already weighs 170 pounds.

“They carry them for 11 months and [Sunday] night we had a newborn perfect colt; big, strong,” Soto said. “He’ll go to Grant’s Farm, where he’ll spend the next two and a half years bathing and washing legs, the things that’ll be done to him for his entire life. So when he’s 3, he’ll go to Merrimack, New Hampshire, which is our training facility.”

Once the colt reaches the age of 4, he will become a rookie Budweiser Clydesdale.

