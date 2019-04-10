Baby boy in need of partial liver transplant dies

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSVN) — A baby boy who was in desperate need of a partial liver transplant has died.

According to an update posted to the GoFundMe page set up for the family, 5-month-old Marcus Albers passed away.

“It is with immense sadness that I report that Marcus passed away this morning at 4am. He was comfortable and peaceful,” the update read.

Marcus suffered from a condition called immunodeficiency 47.

“[It’s] extremely rare. There are only, from what we were told, there are only 12 cases in the world,” Marcus’ mother said.

Both Marcus and his older brother have the condition. However Marcus’s liver had been destroyed by the disease, and he was in need of a partial transplant.

The infant was given weeks to live, but despite his parents’ best efforts at finding a donor and what they called an overwhelming response of potential donors, Marcus did not survive.

“These past 2 weeks Marcus’ family has felt your support through thousands of donor inquiries, in addition to your charitable donations and countless thoughts & prayers,” the update read. “Thank you all for the care and concern you have genuinely expressed for Marcus. Please continue to keep Tony, Whitney, and Dominic in your prayers during this difficult time. ❤”️

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.