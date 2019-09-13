Baby born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 weighing 9 pounds 11 ounces

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WSVN) — While many Americans remember Sept.11 with sorrow, one couple has found something to smile about.

According to WREG, Cametrione and Justin Brown welcomed a baby girl weighing nine pounds and 11 ounces at 9:11 p.m. on Sept.11.

Doctors and staff at the hospital said that they have never seen something like this.

“Oh, I’ve never seen it in 38 years,” patient care coordinator Rachel Laughlin said. “It’s very rare but very special. It just makes her an even more special little girl than she already is.”

Although the baby, named Christina, was born on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, her mother said she’s happy to have found a reason to smile on a day that is viewed in infamy.

“On that day, 9/11, you know, you find triumph, you find a piece of joy from a day that’s so drastic and still hurts,” Cametrione said.

Christina is currently in the NICU where she is getting oxygen for some minor lung issues. However, her parents said she is expected to be OK and they can’t wait for her future.

