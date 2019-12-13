Baby born at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 during final full moon of year

O’FALLON, Ill. (WSVN) — A family welcomed a newborn baby at a remarkable time.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital announced that Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell welcomed their baby boy Denarius into the world at 12:12 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Denarius was originally due Dec 30, but “decided to come early for this numeric and lunar coincidence,” the hospital said in a statement.

Fisher said she didn’t realize the date and time when her son was born, and found out when staff noted the birth information when he was delivered.

The hospital says both Denarius and his mother are doing “wonderfully.”

Denarius’ birth also coincided with the final full moon of the year, which peaked right as he was born.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.