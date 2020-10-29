Azizi, the youngest calf of April the Giraffe, dies at Texas zoo

GRAND SALINE, Texas (WSVN) — Azizi, the youngest calf of April the giraffe, has unexpectedly passed away, a Texas zoo announced.

East Texas Zoo and Gator Park announced Azizi’s death on Wednesay.

Zoo staff said Azizi had recently received treatment for a parasitic issue and was appeared to be showing signs of improvement. However, he later died during a veterinary examination.

“Post-mortem review revealed a twisted gut around his cranial mesenteric artery, which was ultimately the cause of his death. This condition was entirely unexpected and unpreventable,” the zoo said.

Animal Adventure Park, where Azizi was born, also wrote on his passing.

“His loss is absolutely devastating to our team, and he will be loved, missed, and cherished by the global Animal Adventure Park community,” the facility said. “This news is heartbreaking, and we extend our condolences and support to the facility that Azizi called home.”

April the Giraffe first went viral in 2017 when her pregnancy and birth were live-streamed. She later gave birth to Azizi in March 2019.

