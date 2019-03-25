Avocados sold in Florida recalled due to possible listeria contamination

The Henry Avocado Corporation has recalled their California-grown avocados due to a possibly fatal bacterial contamination.

The voluntary recall was announced on Saturday after test results showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes at the company’s California packaging facility.

The bacteria is said to be potentially fatal to children, senior citizens and those with weakened immune systems.

The conventional and organic avocados possibly affected were distributed to multiple states including Florida, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

The conventional avocados recalled have a sticker with the word “Bravocado” while the organic avocados have a sticker with the words “organic” and “California.”

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers who have purchased the avocados are advised to discard or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

