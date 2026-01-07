(WSVN) - Air travel can be stressful, and which airline or airport travelers are dealing with can make all the difference.

The aviation company Cirium crunched the numbers and looking at which ones make flying most enjoyable and efficient.

The company put Istanbul Airport in the top spot globally.

Qatar Airways is first in the airline category, Aeromexico is the most punctual airline, and Delta ranks as the most punctual domestic airline.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.