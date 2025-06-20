AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Hundreds of people touched down at Tampa International Airport after the state of Florida, along with private organizations, teamed up to rescue Americans stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war.

Among those on early Friday morning’s flight was City of Aventura Commissioner Paul Kruss and his family.

Kruss hopped on the latest flight to the Sunshine State after he and his family decided to cut their trip in Israel short due to the ongoing conflict. After he landed in Tampa, he told 7News he was thankful to be home.

“It was amazing. I love this country,” he said.

During his trip abroad, Kruss spoke to 7News following the initial round of attacks between the two countries and showed 7News his bomb shelter.

“Last night we were awoken a couple of times with alarms, so we have to go to the safe room in our hotel in Tel Aviv,” he said.

As he saw the conflict had no end in sight, Kruss reached out to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, who connected him and his family to Grey Bull Rescue, an international rescue organization that was hired by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to help with rescuing stranded Americans.

“Governor DeSantis deserves a lot of credit because no other governor around the country has done that,” he said.

Kruss said he and his family spent four days traveling on buses and planes to Jordan and then Cypress because Israel’s airspace was off limits. But Friday, he joined over 100 other people who landed safely in Tampa.

“As difficult a journey and as complicated as it got, I just really value the fact that the governor with the whole state apparatus was engaged and being an example to other communities,” said Kruss.

DeSantis greeted the evacuees and touted his administration’s efforts in rescuing these Americans in a press conference. He said the rescue operation has helped over 4,000 Americans get home safely.

