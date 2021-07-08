NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sentenced the combative California lawyer Michael Avenatti to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to use his popularity to damage the company’s reputation.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe announced the sentence in Manhattan, where a jury in early 2020 convicted Avenatti of charges including attempted extortion and honest services fraud for his dealings with the company.

Avenatti, 50, gained fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump.

