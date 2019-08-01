Authorities: Ohio man uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank

CLEVELAND (WSVN) — FBI investigators are searching for an Ohio man who they identified thanks to details on a note he used to rob a bank.

According to Fox 8, FBI agents are searching for 54-year-old Michael Harrell after he was accused of robbing a Cleveland bank.

Authorities said during the robbery, Harrell gave the teller a note with identifying information.

“When the teller took the note and looked at it and looked at the other side, she saw his name,” said FBI Agent Vicki Anderson. “He had used a note that he had used earlier at the [Bureau of Motor Vehicles] and it had his name on it.”

Authorities said the note was complete with his name and address.

“She actually even referred to him as Michael,” Anderson said. “Gave him the money and called him Michael and then notified law enforcement.”

The FBI are now searching for Harrell and say the best thing for him to do would be to turn himself in.

