FOXBORO, MASS. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating after a man died following “an apparent medical event” at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Sunday night, officials said.

According to 7News affiliate WHDH, EMTs responded to the 308/309 section of Gillette Stadium near midfield shortly before 11 p.m., during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Dolphins game versus the Patriots game.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson in a statement said the man, 53, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to EMTs, the state police spokesperson said Foxboro police also responded to the incident.

The spokesperson said state police detectives were “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident” as of Monday afternoon.

WHDH, attributing the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office in a separate statement Monday, said the man was identified as Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire and said the incident remained under investigation.

Mooney’s wife, Lisa, told WHDH her husband was a self-employed construction worker and a father of two sons aged 19 and 26.

While Dale had no known heart condition, Lisa said Dale’s father did have issues with his heart.

Witnesses told WHDH there was a fight in Dale’s section before he died, adding that they watched as medics rushed in and tried to save Dale.

As authorities face a question of whether that fight led to Dale’s death, WHDH said, citing sources, that state police detectives with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office were reviewing video and speaking to witnesses.

An autopsy is expected at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.